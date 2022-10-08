Man dies after falling from tree stand

(WEAU)
By Emily Bennett
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One man is dead after falling from a tree stand in Sissonville.

The West Virginia Department of Natural Resources says this happened around 6:30 Friday evening on Broad Tree Run Road.

Sergeant Dakoda Chattin says a 69 year-old man was doing construction on a tree stand when he fell.

It was not a hunting related incident and only one person was involved.

Chattin says no foul play is expected.

The name of the man has not been released.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

