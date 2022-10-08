Man dies after shooting in East Knoxville; investigation ongoing

Officials said the investigation is in the preliminary stages.
By Paige Beck
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is dead after a shooting in East Knoxville Saturday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Officers responded to the 2800 block of Linden Avenue at around 10:55 a.m. on Oct. 8. Upon arrival, they located a man who had been shot, officials said.

He was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to KPD. The man has not been identified at this time.

At this time, there is no information on a suspect. Officials said the investigation is in the preliminary stages.

Those with information regarding the shooting are urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

