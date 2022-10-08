Oak Ridge chalk artists attend Street Painting Festival in Jackson Square

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, local artists from kindergarteners to adults gathered at Jackson Square to support scholarship programs for Roane State Community College students.

Guests were able to claim a square to draw on, as long as they brought their own materials. More than 50 squares were available, and donations were encouraged.

The annual festival is hosted by the Rotary Club of Oak Ridge, which has raised over $22,000 this year alone.

Director of the Street Painting Festival Jim Dodson explained why it is so important to him and his team to help those students in need.

“It benefits an organization that so richly deserves that. We have some people who might not be able to afford going to college, and this enables them to do that,” Dodson said.

Chalk artists work on their art on Saturday in Jackson Square. (Richard Mason)

Sonia Summers, a chalk artist said the festival allows her to share her passion for art with her family.

“They see me practicing at home doing huge stuff in the driveway, so I really wanted to get them more involved and to actually have fun and get out and chalk to and get messy,” Summers said.

