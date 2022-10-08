Sevier Co. crews respond to early morning mobile home fire

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County crews responded to an early morning mobile home fire Saturday, according to officials.

Sevier County Fire Department firefighters responded to a mobile home on fire at approximately 2:05 a.m. in the area of Powder Springs Road.

“Crews stretched a 1.75 attack line and began an aggressive interior fire attack and primary search,” a spokesperson said. “Crews were met with high heat and low visibility upon entry. Additional manpower arrived, and a second line was pulled.”

Following the search, first responders said they confirmed no one was inside at the time of the fire. Afterward, multiple crews on the scene were able to extinguish the fire and all hotspots.

A spokesperson from the fire department encouraged people to always remember to close the door as the one bedroom that sustained the smallest of damage from the fire had the door shut.

“We would like to point out the one bedroom that sustained minimal fire damage due to the homeowner closing the door upon exiting the residence,” Sevier County Fire Department officials said. “Always remember to close the door.”

