Tennessee and LSU under an hour from kick-off

Vols and Tigers kickoff at noon eastern
Tennessee Vols warm-up ahead of kick-off against LSU
Tennessee Vols warm-up ahead of kick-off against LSU(wvlt)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Vols arrived at Tiger Stadium early Saturday morning ahead of their cross-division SEC meeting with the LSU Tigers.

Saturday marks Tennessee’s second conference match-up and first road SEC test of the 2022 season.

With an hour before kick-off, you could see a strong presence of Tennesse Orange filtering through Tiger Stadium.

To stay perfect, the Vols will need to come out fast and keep the pressure on. The Vols defense will need to stay on their keys and make sure to contain LSU’s quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Saturday’s match-up will set the tone for Tennessee’s season.

