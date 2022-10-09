2 dead after ATV crash in Campbell County, THP says

The crash happened around 5:00 p.m. on Oct. 8.
Beloit boy is dead after hit by car
Beloit boy is dead after hit by car(wifr)
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY Tenn. (WVLT) - Two men are dead after an ATV crash in Campbell County Saturday evening, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report obtained by WVLT News.

The men were traveling in a Polaris Razor ATV on Old Highway 63 in Campbell County around 5:16 p.m. on Oct. 8. When attempting to turn left, they traveled off the right side of the road, and struck a concrete train trestle, the report said.

As a result, the ATV began spinning and ejected both the driver and passenger, who were identified as Johnathan Newsport, 22, of Oneida, Tennessee, and Garrett Baird, 22, of Pine Knot, Kentucky, THP officials said.

The ATV came to a final rest in the creek, according to THP.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office released a statement following the crash.

