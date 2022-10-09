Burgers, fries delivered to crews fighting Gatlinburg fire

Johnny Rockets’ Director of Operations had her cooks make burgers and fries for the firefighters who have been on scene since early morning.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday morning, a fire broke out at Towne Center Plaza in downtown Gatlinburg. Crews with multiple agencies have been on the scene since 6:39 a.m.

Businesses affected by the fire include Puckers Sports Bar, China Bazaar, Cafe 420, and Gifts of Gatlinburg, according to WVLT News crews on the scene. Puckers’ Director of Operations Autumn Taylor also owns the Johnny Rockets nearby.

Taylor had her cooks make burgers and fries for the crews on the scene. “We’re just here now at this point trying to support the firemen. We’re cooking from Johnny Rockets; we’re cooking them cheeseburgers and fries and chicken sandwiches, making sure we keep them fed as they work hard over here,” she said.

Puckers looked like a total loss, Taylor told WVLT News. No injuries have been reported at this time.

#BREAKING: The Gatlinburg Fire Department and Pigeon Forge Fire Department are on the scene of a fire in the 700 block of Parkway, according to officials.

Posted by WVLT on Sunday, October 9, 2022

Crews remained on the scene more than six hours after the fire was first reported.
