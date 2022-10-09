Crews respond to fire in downtown Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews responded to a fire in downtown Gatlinburg Sunday morning.

The Gatlinburg Fire Department was dispatched to downtown Gatlinburg at 6:39 a.m. on October 9.

As of 8:30 a.m., crews with the GFD and Pigeon Forge Fire Department were actively working the fire, which is located in the 700 block of Parkway, officials said.

Parkway in downtown Gatlinburg is closed from the intersection at Traffic Light No. 6 to the intersection at Reagen Drive, according to a release.

No injuries have been reported at this time. WVLT News has a crew on the way.

This is developing.

