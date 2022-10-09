Cumberland Co. deputy killed in off-duty crash
Corbin Goad, 21, was killed in an off-duty crash in Fentress County, according to officials.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its own.
Corbin Goad, a deputy with CCSO, was killed in a vehicle crash in Fentress County Saturday night, according to officials.
A spokesperson with CCSO said the 21-year-old worked within the corrections division and handled himself with “integrity, professionalism, and respect.”
Details surrounding the crash have not been released at this time.
