Cumberland Co. deputy killed in off-duty crash

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Corbin Goad, a deputy with CCSO, was killed in a vehicle crash in Fentress County Saturday night, according to officials.

A spokesperson with CCSO said the 21-year-old worked within the corrections division and handled himself with “integrity, professionalism, and respect.”

Corbin will be sadly missed by all who knew him but he will forever be in our hearts. We ask that you join with us and pray for his family, friends and his law enforcement family.

Details surrounding the crash have not been released at this time.

