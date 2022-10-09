ESPN College GameDay, SEC Nation to come to Rocky Top for Alabama game

Tennessee is 5-0 for the first time since the 2016 season.
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) carries against LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (40)...
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) carries against LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (40) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - ESPN College GameDay and SEC Nation are coming to the University of Tennessee for the anticipated Tennessee-Alabama game.

ESPN College GameDay, college football’s longest-running pregame show, will air on ESPN from 9:00 a.m. to noon on Oct. 15 as the Vols go head-to-head with the Crimson Tide. The broadcast location has not been announced yet.

The ESPN crew also stopped in Knoxville for the Tennessee-Florida game on Sept. 24, where the Vols defeated the Gators 38-33. The past three times that the show was hosted on Rocky Top, Tennessee faced Florida.

In addition, SEC Nation will also be in town for the top-10 showdown. The broadcast will begin at 9:00 a.m. A location has not been announced.

Tennessee is 5-0 for the first time since the 2016 season and is ranked No. 8 in the AP Top 25 Poll as of Sunday morning.

Although tickets are sold out, the game will air on WVLT Saturday with kick-off at 3:30 p.m.

