Fatal crash closes all lanes of Tellico Parkway
Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol crews are investigating.
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol crews are investigating a fatal crash involving two cars on Tellico Parkway near the Clear Creek Boat Ramp in Loudon County.
As of 8:00 p.m., all lanes of Tellico Parkway were closed as crews investigated.
This is a developing story.
