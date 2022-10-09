Fatal crash closes all lanes of Tellico Parkway

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol crews are investigating a fatal crash involving two cars on Tellico Parkway near the Clear Creek Boat Ramp in Loudon County.

As of 8:00 p.m., all lanes of Tellico Parkway were closed as crews investigated.

OCTOBER 8, 2022 | 8:21pm EST FATAL TRAFFIC CRASH ON TELLICO PARKWAY CAUSES CLOSURE LOUDON COUNTY, TENN.- LCSO Deputies... Posted by Loudon County Sheriff's Office, TN. on Saturday, October 8, 2022

This is a developing story.

