Fatal crash closes all lanes of Tellico Parkway

Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol crews are investigating.
More THP troopers patrolling Memphis interstates per MPD’s request
More THP troopers patrolling Memphis interstates per MPD’s request(source: WMC Action News 5)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol crews are investigating a fatal crash involving two cars on Tellico Parkway near the Clear Creek Boat Ramp in Loudon County.

As of 8:00 p.m., all lanes of Tellico Parkway were closed as crews investigated.

OCTOBER 8, 2022 | 8:21pm EST FATAL TRAFFIC CRASH ON TELLICO PARKWAY CAUSES CLOSURE LOUDON COUNTY, TENN.- LCSO Deputies...

Posted by Loudon County Sheriff's Office, TN. on Saturday, October 8, 2022

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vol fan Nick Barnes left multiple welding's and inscriptions around LSU's stadium in 2014 when...
‘Go Vols’ welded into LSU’s Tiger Stadium scoreboard
UT Students outside the Standard
University of Tennessee students pack up bags, officials release statement
Officials in Mississippi say a 67-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Highway 49 while she...
Woman heading to classic car festival dies in crash involving antique Chevrolet
Police say Kent Carter was killed when someone fired shots at the car he was in while on...
Friends remember Clinton High grad killed in Turks and Caicos
Norris Freeway near Miller Rd wreck
One transported to trauma center following Norris Freeway crash

Latest News

Temperatures warm a little more with plenty of sunshine Sunday afternoon
Frost possible Sunday morning, more sunshine for the afternoon
Linden Avenue
Man dies after shooting in East Knoxville; investigation ongoing
A young woman paints in her block at Oak Ridge's Street Painting Festival on Saturday.
Oak Ridge chalk artists attend Street Painting Festival in Jackson Square
Man dies after falling from tree stand