Knoxville fire crews respond to early morning fire

The home on Washburn Road suffered a lot of damage, according to Knoxville Fire officials.
Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to a fire on Washburn Road at around 5:15 on Sunday...
Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to a fire on Washburn Road at around 5:15 on Sunday morning.(Knoxville Fire Department)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to a fire on Washburn Road at around 5:15 a.m. on Sunday.

When crews arrived on the scene, they discovered that the fire was in the attic. They doused the flames within 15 minutes.

KFD officials said the house suffered a lot of fire, water and smoke damage. No one was injured, but two adults and one child were in the house.

Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks said there were no working smoke alarms in the house. The people in the house knew something was wrong by the heat and popping sounds. A man inside the house opened the attic ladder and found the attic in flames, Wilbanks said.

Wilbanks told WVLT News fire officials were working to determine a cause for the flames. American Red Cross crews were assisting the residents.

This is a developing story.

