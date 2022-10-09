One killed in crash after hitting several trees on Tellico Parkway

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A person died on Saturday night on Tellico Parkway at Clear Creek Road in Loudon County, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report.

Dylan Price, 29, of Vonore, was driving northbound and tried to pass another car over a double yellow line. THP officials said Price swerved to the right lane to avoid a crash with an oncoming vehicle. The driver overcorrected and went off the side of the road, hitting several trees.

Price died in the crash, the THP report said.

All lanes of Tellico Parkway were closed for several hours as THP and Loudon County Sheriff’s office crews investigated and worked to clear the roads.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.