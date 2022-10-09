Patchy frost tonight, slowly warming this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our colder starts will continue tonight as patchy frost will be possible across the valley with more widespread frost across the higher elevations and into Southeastern Kentucky. Sunshine will return for our Monday and help to slowly warm things for the afternoon. The warmer weather will continue for the first half of the week before a cold front brings showers and storms into Thursday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

If you plan on heading out this evening the weather looks to be perfect as we see mostly clear skies and light winds, but that will be a recipe for temperatures to fall quickly overnight. Frost Advisories have been issued once again for the Plateau and Southeastern Kentucky and along the higher elevations of Northeast Tennessee. Some patchy frost is possible across rural locations along the Valley as temperatures fall into the upper 30s to near 40.

Sunshine will return for Monday afternoon and set us up with a gorgeous day as we warm a little more with highs approaching 70 degrees. Mostly sunny skies will be the name of the game for the start of the week as winds remain out of the northeast and on the lighter side, which will give us the perfect chance to get out and enjoy the Fall colors beginning to show.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures will continue to warm each day for both highs and lows as we see winds turn direction and become more southerly as we await the arrival of our next cold front. Heading into Wednesday we’ll be back above average as highs are around 78 before showers and even a few storms arrive for the evening and into Thursday. Rain will begin to clear later in the day Thursday and set up a cooler weekend just in time for Tennessee and Alabama.

After the front passes on Thursday we turn drier and cooler before another front arrives closer to the beginning of next week. Enjoy the cooler weather and sunshine the next few days.

Warmer weather arrives ahead of the cold front (WVLT)

