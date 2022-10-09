Police reroute traffic due to 2 downed utility poles on Alcoa Highway

The roadway is expected to be open around 1:00 p.m.
The poles caused traffic congestion on Alcoa Highway, according to officials.
The poles caused traffic congestion on Alcoa Highway, according to officials.(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Traffic is being rerouted on Alcoa Highway due to downed utility poles.

City of Alcoa spokesperson Emily Assenmacher said a crash caused two downed poles around 9:00 a.m. Sunday morning. The Alcoa Police Department responded and is rerouting traffic from the area.

Alcoa Electric also responded to work on the poles, which were still energized.

“As of now, the circuit is still energized, and power will likely remain on as Alcoa Electric works on the poles,” Assenmacher said.

Assenmacher told WVLT News that the roadway is expected to be open around 1:00 p.m.

