RV catches on fire on I-640 West

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An RV caught fire on I-640 West right before the 75/275 Split on Sunday. Knoxville fire crews responded and doused the flame with one engine, according to Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks.

The camper’s brakes caught on fire and spread to the inside, Wilbanks said. No one was injured, despite some brush also catching flames.

Knoxville fire department crews responded to a RV in flames. (Knoxville Fire Department)

