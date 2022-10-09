RV catches on fire on I-640 West

The brakes of the camper caught fire, and the flames spread into the inside, according to Knoxville Fire Department officials.
Knoxville Fire Department responded to an RV in flames on I-640 West.
Knoxville Fire Department responded to an RV in flames on I-640 West.(Knoxville Fire Department)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An RV caught fire on I-640 West right before the 75/275 Split on Sunday. Knoxville fire crews responded and doused the flame with one engine, according to Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks.

The camper’s brakes caught on fire and spread to the inside, Wilbanks said. No one was injured, despite some brush also catching flames.

Knoxville fire department crews responded to a RV in flames.
Knoxville fire department crews responded to a RV in flames.(Knoxville Fire Department)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remained on the scene more than six hours after the fire was first reported.
Crews fighting fire in downtown Gatlinburg
Vol fan Nick Barnes left multiple welding's and inscriptions around LSU's stadium in 2014 when...
‘Go Vols’ welded into LSU’s Tiger Stadium scoreboard
Man dies after falling from tree stand
Linden Avenue
Man dies after shooting in East Knoxville; investigation ongoing
UT Students outside the Standard
University of Tennessee students pack up bags, officials release statement

Latest News

Johnny Rockets Director of Operations had her cooks make burgers and fries for the firefighters...
Burgers, fries delivered to crews fighting Gatlinburg fire
Tennessee is 5-0 for the first time since the 2016 season.
ESPN College GameDay, SEC Nation to come to Rocky Top for Alabama game
Temperatures warm for Monday afternoon
Patchy frost tonight, slowly warming this week
More THP troopers patrolling Memphis interstates per MPD’s request
One killed in crash after hitting several trees on Tellico Parkway