Tennessee moves up to No. 6 in AP Top 25 Poll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a win over Louisiana State University on Saturday, the Tennessee Volunteers jumped two spots in the Associated Press college football poll.

Tennessee moved up to No. 6, two spots up from No. 8, which was its best ranking since 2006 and its first top-10 appearance since a few weeks at ninth in the first half of 2016, according to AP.

The improved ranking comes after the Vols went head-to-head with LSU at Tiger Stadium, winning 40-13.

The Vols didn’t even make the cut before the start of the season. The team was on the outside looking in, receiving enough votes to be ranked at the would-be 26th position.

Looking forward to Saturday, Oct. 15, Tennessee will face Alabama, who just dropped from No. 1 to No. 3 after a 24-20 win over Texas A&M on Oct. 8.

As both teams are undefeated, ESPN College GameDay and SEC Nation will both make a stop at the University of Tennessee for the anticipated game.

Although tickets are sold out, the game will air on WVLT News as kick off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

View the full list here.

