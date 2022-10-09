Tennessee moves up to No. 6 in AP Top 25 Poll

Looking forward, the Vols will face Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 15.
Tennessee is 5-0 for the first time since the 2016 season.
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a win over Louisiana State University on Saturday, the Tennessee Volunteers jumped two spots in the Associated Press college football poll.

Tennessee moved up to No. 6, two spots up from No. 8, which was its best ranking since 2006 and its first top-10 appearance since a few weeks at ninth in the first half of 2016, according to AP.

The improved ranking comes after the Vols went head-to-head with LSU at Tiger Stadium, winning 40-13.

The Vols didn’t even make the cut before the start of the season. The team was on the outside looking in, receiving enough votes to be ranked at the would-be 26th position.

Looking forward to Saturday, Oct. 15, Tennessee will face Alabama, who just dropped from No. 1 to No. 3 after a 24-20 win over Texas A&M on Oct. 8.

As both teams are undefeated, ESPN College GameDay and SEC Nation will both make a stop at the University of Tennessee for the anticipated game.

Although tickets are sold out, the game will air on WVLT News as kick off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

View the full list here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vol fan Nick Barnes left multiple welding's and inscriptions around LSU's stadium in 2014 when...
‘Go Vols’ welded into LSU’s Tiger Stadium scoreboard
Crews remained on the scene more than six hours after the fire was first reported.
Crews fighting fire in downtown Gatlinburg
Linden Avenue
Man dies after shooting in East Knoxville; investigation ongoing
Man dies after falling from tree stand
UT Students outside the Standard
University of Tennessee students pack up bags, officials release statement

Latest News

Tennessee is 5-0 for the first time since the 2016 season.
ESPN College GameDay, SEC Nation to come to Rocky Top for Alabama game
One man was shot and killed while stopped at the intersection of Cockrill Street and Dr. D.B....
Man killed while stopped at north Nashville intersection
The fire was first reported early Sunday morning.
Downtown Gatlinburg Fire
Corbin Goad
Cumberland Co. deputy killed in off-duty crash