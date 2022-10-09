Warmer on Sunday, staying dry

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning and a frosty start to Sunday. This afternoon is going to be slightly warmer than Saturday, but the good news is we’ll keep the sunshine with us for a pleasant day.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’re starting off with temperatures in the mid 30s to near 40 in some locations. The sun will help us warm into the mid to upper 60s for the afternoon. It’s going to be hard to find a clouds in the sky, so blue mixed with sunshine is what you’ll see when you look up.

Highs on Sunday will be near 68 in Knoxville to 63 in Crossville.

Tonight, we’ll have clear skies and drop to near 40 once again to start Monday. Monday will be very similar to Sunday, but we’ll add a few more degrees on the thermometer.

LOOKING AHEAD

As we take a look at the week ahead our temperatures will be slowly warming each afternoon with lower 70s returning for Monday and back into the middle and upper 70s come Tuesday. Above average temperatures remain possible for Wednesday as well with some areas approaching 80 degrees before rain chances increase heading into Thursday with the arrival of the cold front.

Cooler weather sticks around for late next week and into the weekend with mostly sunny skies as Tennessee returns home to face the Alabama and it will definitely feel like football weather.

