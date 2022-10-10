After Vols smoke LSU Tigers, sights are set on the Crimson Tide

No. 6 Vols and No. 3 Alabama meet Saturday
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) carries against LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (40)...
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) carries against LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (40) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Following the Tennessee Vols 40-13 victory at No. 25 LSU, the sixth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers returned to campus Monday morning to begin prep for a top-10 showdown with No. 3 Alabama, who comes to Rocky Top on Saturday.

The hype for the game is building around the country as ESPN College GameDay announced it’s return to Knoxville for the second time this season, and SEC Nation will also be in town. Despite noise, the team isn’t let any of creep inside their facilities.

Redshirt senior quarterback, Hendon Hooker said, “We really just take it as a grain of salt, not getting too high, not getting too low, just staying even-keeled and making sure we’re doing our job every day,” redshirt senior quarterback

Coach Josh Heupel echoed the same sentiment, ”The expectations that we should be concerned about are our own expectations.“

Heupel continued, “The reason our kids have gotten and continue to build and get better is because they’ve paid attention to the things that matter. This week, we have to prepare the right way. We have to practice well, and the playing part of it will take care of itself. The outside noise has no bearing on how we play. Let’s go compete and be our best on gameday.”

Tennessee and Alabama are set for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on WVLT on CBS. WVLT will have pregame coverage of this game starting at 10:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remained on the scene more than six hours after the fire was first reported.
One dead, one injured after downtown Gatlinburg fire
Vol fan Nick Barnes left multiple welding's and inscriptions around LSU's stadium in 2014 when...
‘Go Vols’ welded into LSU’s Tiger Stadium scoreboard
Johnny Rockets Director of Operations had her cooks make burgers and fries for the firefighters...
Burgers, fries delivered to crews fighting Gatlinburg fire
Jaylen McCollough
University of Tennessee defensive back, team captain arrested
Zylie Lynn Rhoades, 35
Woman overdoses with child in backseat, report says

Latest News

Tennessee Vols warm-up ahead of kick-off against LSU
No. 8 Tennessee defeats No. 25 LSU
Inside the numbers: Tennessee dominates LSU, looks ahead to Alabama game at home
Smokey riding the tiger
No. 8 Tennessee defeats No. 25 LSU
Tennesse Vols arrive in Baton Rouge ahead of contest against LSU
Tennessee Vols arrive in Baton Rouge for first SEC road test of 2022