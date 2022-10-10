After Vols smoke LSU Tigers, sights are set on the Crimson Tide

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Following the Tennessee Vols 40-13 victory at No. 25 LSU, the sixth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers returned to campus Monday morning to begin prep for a top-10 showdown with No. 3 Alabama, who comes to Rocky Top on Saturday.

The hype for the game is building around the country as ESPN College GameDay announced it’s return to Knoxville for the second time this season, and SEC Nation will also be in town. Despite noise, the team isn’t let any of creep inside their facilities.

Redshirt senior quarterback, Hendon Hooker said, “We really just take it as a grain of salt, not getting too high, not getting too low, just staying even-keeled and making sure we’re doing our job every day,” redshirt senior quarterback

Coach Josh Heupel echoed the same sentiment, ”The expectations that we should be concerned about are our own expectations.“

Heupel continued, “The reason our kids have gotten and continue to build and get better is because they’ve paid attention to the things that matter. This week, we have to prepare the right way. We have to practice well, and the playing part of it will take care of itself. The outside noise has no bearing on how we play. Let’s go compete and be our best on gameday.”

Tennessee and Alabama are set for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on WVLT on CBS. WVLT will have pregame coverage of this game starting at 10:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

