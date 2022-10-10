Confidence mounting as Vol fans return from LSU, turn sights to Alabama

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fans of Tennessee football are overflowing with faith as the Vol football team racks up wins.

”I’ve been waiting, salivating to feel like we’re finally there and so I’m just pumped man it’s just an exciting time to be a Vol and be an alum of the university it just means a lot right now,” said lifelong Vol fan Jordan Prewitt.

Prewitt was one of many who made their way south to Louisiana to watch the Vols make light work of LSU.

Rocky Top flowed out of Tiger Stadium as did a sea of orange after UT celebrated moving to 5-0 on the season and racking up a key road victory.

”It was almost like an awakening really when the clock hit zero we did the Tennessee Waltz together, we all walked out of the stadium, it was vibrating there were no more cheers it was just yells,” said Jonathan Wiesenhuegel, another lifelong Vol fan.

As UT turns its attention to the Crimson Tide, fans know win or lose they’ll be proud of their Vols.

”Mainly just being home at Neyland the atmosphere is going to be electric Saturday,” said Prewitt.

But a win over rival Alabama will mean this UT program, is back.

“I’ve been attending games inside Neyland stadium since 1993 and I’m carrying a cigar in for the first time in my life,” said Wiesenhuegel

