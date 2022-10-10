Crews respond to south Knoxville apartment fire

Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to an apartment fire in South Knoxville, officials with the department said Monday afternoon.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to an apartment fire in South Knoxville, officials with the department said Monday afternoon.

The fire was located at Cedar Village apartments off of Gayview Drive. At this time, there is no word on injuries or causes.

This is a developing story.

