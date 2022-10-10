Crews respond to south Knoxville apartment fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to an apartment fire in South Knoxville, officials with the department said Monday afternoon.

The fire was located at Cedar Village apartments off of Gayview Drive. At this time, there is no word on injuries or causes.

KFD is on scene of a working structure fire located at 206 Gayview Drive- Cedar Village apartments. pic.twitter.com/1mbAuTynPD — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) October 10, 2022

This is a developing story.

