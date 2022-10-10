Former Miss. governor subpoenaed about Brett Favre welfare scandal

FILE - Gov. Phil Bryant speaks about his legacy following a life of public service, Jan. 8,...
FILE - Gov. Phil Bryant speaks about his legacy following a life of public service, Jan. 8, 2020, in his office at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. The former Mississippi governor is facing a subpoena related to Brett Favre.(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 10, 2022
(CNN) - Phil Bryant, the former Mississippi governor, is facing a subpoena related to Brett Favre.

The NFL Hall of Famer is caught up in a civil suit over an alleged scandal that involves tens of millions of misspent dollars earmarked for needy families.

Attorneys for the defendant, Austin Smith, said they want to see communications between the ex-governor and athlete.

The state is suing Smith for the return of more than $425,000.

It’s also accusing Favre of pressuring a company in which he was invested to seek nonprofit money.

An attorney for Favre declined to comment.

