How to burn safely in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As part of National Fire Prevention Week, Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry officials provided Tennesseeans tips on burning debris as fall approaches.

Fall brings dry conditions and dead leaves that increase the risk of a fire. A debris burn permit will be required to burn leaf and brush piles starting on Oct. 15.

“Careless debris burning is a primary cause of wildland fires every year in Tennessee,” State Forester David Arnold said. “Burning leaf and brush piles can be an effective tool to remove collected debris from your yard, but the tool needs to be used safely with cooperative weather and under constant supervision. Practice safe debris burning and remember that state permits are required starting this Saturday in areas where local governments do not have established outdoor burning ordinances.”

Burning without a permit is a class C misdemeanor and is punishable by up to 30 days in jail.

TDA officials also shared tips to burn safely:

Check with local authorities to make sure there are no local restrictions on burning currently in place, especially in cities and towns that have their own burning permit system.

Get a permit. A permit is required between Oct. 15 to May 15 when local restrictions do not supersede.

Notify your local fire department and neighbors to let them know your plans to burn.

Do not burn on windy days.

Be aware of changing weather conditions.

Establish wide control lines down to bare mineral soil at least five feet wide around burn piles.

Keep fire containment equipment on hand during the fire (e.g. rake, shovel, water).

Stay with the fire until it is completely out.

Permits are available at no charge through the MyTN app or online daily from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. People are to apply for the permits on the same day they plan to burn.

