How to get rent assistance in Knox County

The deadline to apply for housing assistance in Knox County is right around the corner.
There are funds available to help renters afford basic neccessities.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Do you need help paying for rent, utilities and internet? Knox Housing Assistance Program is distributing funds for renters adversely affected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The deadline to apply is Oct. 31. City of Knoxville officials are urging those interested to apply sooner rather than later as funds are limited.

To be eligible to receive the money, applicants must be a renter in Knox County, meet income restrictions, have suffered financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic and have at least one member of the household at risk of homelessness or housing instability.

Applicants can ask for assistance paying for rent, utilities or internet used for school or work. Only one application is needed for any assistance requested.

To view the qualifications or submit an application, visit the Knox Housing Assistance Program website.

