Kentucky drivers warned to be on the lookout for deer

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet issued its annual “Antler Alert” earlier this month.

One in 88 crashes that happen in Kentucky from October to December is caused by deer, according to information from State Farm Insurance.

In Kentucky, roughly 3,000 accidents were caused by deer in 2021. Deer-related crashes injured 82 people, 25 seriously, and killed three.

Typically, fall begins the start of physiological changes in deer, specifically the males.

“With the male deer, they are going to start this rut behavior. So, fighting with other males and the breeding behavior, so breeding with the females. In order to do this, they must go outside of their home range and their tight-knit bachelor groups,” said Noelle Thompson, deer program coordinator at the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife.

During that time, drivers need to be more vigilant from dusk until dawn.

“If you have a deer enter into the roadway, instincts are to swerve to try and avoid it but you want to not do that,” said Naitore Djigbenou, KYTC Office of Public Affairs director. “Swerving to avoid a deer could mean going into opposing traffic or another lane of traffic where you are likely to enter into a secondary crash.”

The best way to avoid a crash is to remain a defensive driver. If you see one deer, most likely, there is a group close by.

If you hit a deer, Patty Wright with Sonny Dunn’s Body Shop in Frankfort says repairing your vehicle may come with a pretty costly price.

“A deer hit can vary from a small hit to an extreme hit and it gets as high as $18,000,” Wright said.

Wright says that’s likely not the only hit you’re going to take.

“We are having issues right now getting newer car parts,” Wright said. “We have one in particular that has been here for about five months, waiting on hoods and fenders and headlights.”

So, overall, if you see a deer, slow down. Fall harvest is also contributing to more deer-related crashes with deer creeping near the road looking for forage.

KYTC officials offered these driving tips:

Slow down immediately when spotting a deer crossing the road; they tend to travel in groups.

Do not swerve to avoid a deer. This can result in a more serious crash.

If you crash, keep both hands on the wheel and steadily apply brakes until you are stopped.

Always wear a seat belt.

Keep headlights on bright at night unless other cars are approaching.

Put down your phone.

Drive defensively, constantly scanning the roadside, especially at dawn and dusk when deer are most active.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.