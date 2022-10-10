Knox County crews complete safety project at ‘dangerous’ intersection in Halls

The intersection is located on Maynardville Pike in the Halls community.
Knox County's Engineering and Public Works is putting the final touches on a project that...
Knox County's Engineering and Public Works is putting the final touches on a project that improves safety for drivers and pedestrians at a dangerous intersection on Maynardville Pike near Halls High School.(Knox County)
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The final touches to a project aimed to improve safety for drivers and pedestrians at a “dangerous” intersection in Halls are being completed, according to Knox County’s Engineering and Public Works.

The intersection is located on Maynardville Pike in the Halls community.

“At the intersection of Ledgerwood Road and Maynardville Pike, we’ve installed a traffic signal, several hundred feet of sidewalks and added pedestrian crosswalks,” said Jim Snowden, Director of Engineering and Public Works. “This is a great project where we were able to kill two birds with one stone. This signal will make it much safer for people driving through here as well as pedestrians.”

While Ledgerwood Road provides access to the rear entrance of Halls High School, a spokesperson said the new signal would improve traffic flow and prevent drivers from turning across several lanes of oncoming traffic on Maynardville Pike.

“In the past, there have been a lot of bad car crashes in this area. There were also some near misses with pedestrians. Kids were having to walk [on Ledgerwood Road] in the ditch line and cross the road where there really wasn’t a crosswalk,” said Snowden. “Now you’ll be able to press a button; it’ll stop traffic, and safely cross this road without the fear of getting struck by a vehicle.”

The traffic signals began working for vehicles on Oct. 5, while Snowden notes that the pedestrian crosswalks would be operational within a couple of weeks. In addition, crews said they would be finishing some striping and paving curb ramps to provide wheelchairs and scooters access to the sidewalk.

“This has been a dangerous intersection at a busy location where you have Halls High School and several businesses,” said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. “I would like to thank the folks at Knox County Engineering and Public Works for all the work they’ve put into making it safer for everyone.”

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remained on the scene more than six hours after the fire was first reported.
One dead, one injured after downtown Gatlinburg fire; crews battling hotspots
Vol fan Nick Barnes left multiple welding's and inscriptions around LSU's stadium in 2014 when...
‘Go Vols’ welded into LSU’s Tiger Stadium scoreboard
Police lights
2 dead after ATV crash in Campbell County, THP says
Johnny Rockets Director of Operations had her cooks make burgers and fries for the firefighters...
Burgers, fries delivered to crews fighting Gatlinburg fire
Jaylen McCollough
University of Tennessee defensive back, team captain arrested

Latest News

There are funds available to help renters afford basic neccessities.
How to get rent assistance in Knox County
Union County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Kirrman, 28.
Union County deputy found dead after crash in patrol vehicle
Beautiful Monday ahead
Nice start to the week with two cold fronts in your First Alert 8-Day Planner
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) carries against LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (40)...
ESPN College GameDay, SEC Nation to come to Rocky Top for Alabama game