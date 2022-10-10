Knox County crews complete safety project at ‘dangerous’ intersection in Halls

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The final touches to a project aimed to improve safety for drivers and pedestrians at a “dangerous” intersection in Halls are being completed, according to Knox County’s Engineering and Public Works.

The intersection is located on Maynardville Pike in the Halls community.

“At the intersection of Ledgerwood Road and Maynardville Pike, we’ve installed a traffic signal, several hundred feet of sidewalks and added pedestrian crosswalks,” said Jim Snowden, Director of Engineering and Public Works. “This is a great project where we were able to kill two birds with one stone. This signal will make it much safer for people driving through here as well as pedestrians.”

While Ledgerwood Road provides access to the rear entrance of Halls High School, a spokesperson said the new signal would improve traffic flow and prevent drivers from turning across several lanes of oncoming traffic on Maynardville Pike.

“In the past, there have been a lot of bad car crashes in this area. There were also some near misses with pedestrians. Kids were having to walk [on Ledgerwood Road] in the ditch line and cross the road where there really wasn’t a crosswalk,” said Snowden. “Now you’ll be able to press a button; it’ll stop traffic, and safely cross this road without the fear of getting struck by a vehicle.”

The traffic signals began working for vehicles on Oct. 5, while Snowden notes that the pedestrian crosswalks would be operational within a couple of weeks. In addition, crews said they would be finishing some striping and paving curb ramps to provide wheelchairs and scooters access to the sidewalk.

“This has been a dangerous intersection at a busy location where you have Halls High School and several businesses,” said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. “I would like to thank the folks at Knox County Engineering and Public Works for all the work they’ve put into making it safer for everyone.”

