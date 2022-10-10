Knoxville police asking Uber driver of missing woman, dog to come forward

Aireona Davis and her dog have been missing since Oct. 5.
Aireona Davis and her dog
Aireona Davis and her dog(East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials are asking the Uber driver of a missing woman and her dog to come forward.

Aireona Davis was last seen on Oct. 5 after she “became friendly” with a man while she was staying at a motel, according to a statement from East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

Davis and the man took an Uber across town, but police said the driver got worried, convinced Davis not to get out and drove her back to the motel.

Now, KPD officials asked for the Uber driver to come forward to help provide more information about the drive.

Anyone with information is urged to submit a tip by calling **TIPS or 865-215-7165, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the App P3 TIPS.

Have you seen #missingperson Aireona Davis and her dog? She was last seen with a black male who became friendly with her...

Posted by East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers on Monday, October 10, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remained on the scene more than six hours after the fire was first reported.
One dead, one injured after downtown Gatlinburg fire
Vol fan Nick Barnes left multiple welding's and inscriptions around LSU's stadium in 2014 when...
‘Go Vols’ welded into LSU’s Tiger Stadium scoreboard
Police lights
2 dead after ATV crash in Campbell County, THP says
Johnny Rockets Director of Operations had her cooks make burgers and fries for the firefighters...
Burgers, fries delivered to crews fighting Gatlinburg fire
Jaylen McCollough
University of Tennessee defensive back, team captain arrested

Latest News

Generic chicken and egg
Producer of organic eggs to establish facility in Morristown
Tennessee will soon require a burn permit
How to burn safely in Tennessee
Crews remained on the scene more than six hours after the fire was first reported.
One dead, one injured after downtown Gatlinburg fire
Voter turnout
Tennessee deadline Tuesday to register to vote in November