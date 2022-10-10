Knoxville police asking Uber driver of missing woman, dog to come forward

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials are asking the Uber driver of a missing woman and her dog to come forward.

Aireona Davis was last seen on Oct. 5 after she “became friendly” with a man while she was staying at a motel, according to a statement from East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

Davis and the man took an Uber across town, but police said the driver got worried, convinced Davis not to get out and drove her back to the motel.

Now, KPD officials asked for the Uber driver to come forward to help provide more information about the drive.

Anyone with information is urged to submit a tip by calling **TIPS or 865-215-7165, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the App P3 TIPS.

Have you seen #missingperson Aireona Davis and her dog? She was last seen with a black male who became friendly with her... Posted by East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers on Monday, October 10, 2022

