Nice start to the week with two cold fronts in your First Alert 8-Day Planner

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wishing for rain? We have two chances this week with two cold fronts moving in. These fronts also bring us some up and down temperatures throughout the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It is a chilly start to the morning with Knoxville near 40 degrees. Areas along the Plateau and in southeastern Kentucky are in the mid-30s this morning.

We will continue to slowly warm up throughout the day with a high near 70 degrees this afternoon. That sunshine continues all day as well.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures are warming up ahead of our first cold front. Highs get near 76 degrees Tuesday afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

Clouds and spotty showers arrive Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s cold front. We go from the upper 70s on Wednesday to the lower 70s by Thursday afternoon. Most of the rain arrives overnight Wednesday into Thursday at about a 60% coverage. The rain lingers into the first half of the day on Thursday, but we should dry out later in the afternoon. Right now it looks like we could get about a quarter to half an inch of rain.

That front cools us down into the mid to upper 60s Friday with more sunshine. For now, we are dry and sunny for the big UT game on Saturday wit ha high near 70 degrees. Later in your First Alert 8-day planner, we are tracking another cold front for the second half of the weekend.

Monday's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

