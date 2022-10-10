Nice start to the week with two cold fronts in your First Alert 8-Day Planner

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking two chances for rain with two cold fronts this week.
Beautiful Monday ahead
Beautiful Monday ahead(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wishing for rain? We have two chances this week with two cold fronts moving in. These fronts also bring us some up and down temperatures throughout the week.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It is a chilly start to the morning with Knoxville near 40 degrees. Areas along the Plateau and in southeastern Kentucky are in the mid-30s this morning.

We will continue to slowly warm up throughout the day with a high near 70 degrees this afternoon. That sunshine continues all day as well.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures are warming up ahead of our first cold front. Highs get near 76 degrees Tuesday afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

Clouds and spotty showers arrive Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s cold front. We go from the upper 70s on Wednesday to the lower 70s by Thursday afternoon. Most of the rain arrives overnight Wednesday into Thursday at about a 60% coverage. The rain lingers into the first half of the day on Thursday, but we should dry out later in the afternoon. Right now it looks like we could get about a quarter to half an inch of rain.

That front cools us down into the mid to upper 60s Friday with more sunshine. For now, we are dry and sunny for the big UT game on Saturday wit ha high near 70 degrees. Later in your First Alert 8-day planner, we are tracking another cold front for the second half of the weekend.

Monday's First Alert 8-day planner
Monday's First Alert 8-day planner(WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remained on the scene more than six hours after the fire was first reported.
Crews fighting fire in downtown Gatlinburg
Vol fan Nick Barnes left multiple welding's and inscriptions around LSU's stadium in 2014 when...
‘Go Vols’ welded into LSU’s Tiger Stadium scoreboard
Police lights
2 dead after ATV crash in Campbell County, THP says
More THP troopers patrolling Memphis interstates per MPD’s request
Fatal crash closed Tellico Parkway for hours in Loudon County
Man dies after falling from tree stand

Latest News

Temperatures warm for Monday afternoon
Patchy frost tonight, slowly warming this week
Rain chances increase for Thursday
Patchy frost tonight, slowly warming this week
Temperatures warm ahead of a cold front
Patchy frost tonight, slowly warming this week
Gatlinburg, TN fall 2021
Warmer on Sunday, staying dry