ORNL team finds more carbon in water than previously thought

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sometimes the simplest things in life – take the sixth element, carbon – play an outsized role. New research by an East Tennessee duo raises some alarm bells on our climate

“Some of that carbon is part of a natural process. But humans are changing the amount of carbon,” Dr. Rachel Pilla said. She is a postdoctoral researcher at Oak Ride National Laboratory.

Dr. Pilla hunts for carbon in our lakes and streams.

“Including Douglas, including Watts Bar, and measured these emissions,” Dr. Natalie Griffiths said. She is a research scientist, also based at ORNL.

“The estimates of how much carbon is emitted, for example, increased,” Dr. Griffiths said. “And so we kind of expected that. But the magnitude was still a bit surprising.”

They found extra carbon, 13% more than previously thought, in Earth’s inland waters. Both say that’s’ a lot.

“About equal to two thirds all the cars in the world, the same emissions that those cars emit, all of our inland waters tend to emit every year,” Dr. Pilla said.

Some carbon gets buried for thousands of years but…

“A huge portion of it actually returns to the atmosphere as either carbon dioxide or methane.”

No health concerns for anglers or boaters. However, this: “can hurt global climate change even further,” Dr. Pilla said.

