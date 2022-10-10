Producer of organic eggs to establish facility in Morristown

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (AP/WVLT) — Owners of a company that produces organic eggs plan to invest more than $30 million to establish their first manufacturing operations in Morristown, officials said.

Handsome Brook Farms and state officials announced Friday that the Hamblen County project will create 140 new jobs over the next five years in an existing facility, which will be modernized to produce specialty hard-cooked eggs and related products.

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development said Handsome Brook Farms produces organic, pasture-raised eggs. The company relies on its network of small, family farms to bring fresh eggs to grocery stores across the country, the department said.

Members of the company will invest $30.8 million in the facility through HBF Development LLC, officials said.

Morristown Mayor Gary Chesney released a statement following the news:

“Morristown is home to many diverse industries, and we are proud to welcome HBF Development LLC to our city. This company will fill a unique place in the country’s food and nutrition system while also broadening Hamblen County’s unique business community. Thank you to the members of Handsome Brook Farms and to our council and city administrative staff for making this project a reality.”

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.