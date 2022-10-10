Sunshine continues into Tuesday, next chance of rain arrives Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our cooler nights continue once again as we’ll see temperatures falling quickly into your Tuesday morning with clear skies. Temperatures will continue to climb as we head into the middle of the week as we await the arrival of the next cold front. Rain looks likely for both Wednesday and Thursday with the passage of the front and that will set us up with nice weather for the Vols game.

WHAT TO EXPECT

For those who may be heading out this evening the weather continues to be nice as we see mostly clear skies and light winds. It will be the perfect recipe for temperatures to fall quickly once again after the sun goes down and that’s why we can expect some patchy frost once again. The areas at greatest risk for some frost are along the Platuea and Southeast Kentucky. Temperatures tonight will bottom out in the upper 30s to near 40.

Sunshine returns for our Tuesday as well as we see another nice Fall afternoon and the weather will be perfect for heading to a corn maze or a pumpkin patch. Leaves are beginning to change and will be nearing peak color across the higher elevations this week and with the weather being nice it will be a great time to go check out the colors with high temperatures around 76. The forecast does change as we head into Wednesday and Thursday as we see the next front pushing in.

LOOKING AHEAD

Clouds will continue to increase in coverage heading into Wednesday and that could lead to a few showers by the afternoon and evening. Better rain chances arrive heading into Wednesday night and Thursday morning before we clear our into the afternoon. We will be cooler for the second half of the week with highs back into the 60s on Friday and plenty of sunshine in time for Saturday’s game.

A second front looks to arrive Sunday and into Monday and will bring a few rain chances before we see temperatures cooling once again for the start of next week. Get out and enjoy the nice Fall weather for your Tuesday!

Our next cold front is set to move in on Thursday (WVLT)

