Teen returns to football field 8 months after cancer diagnosis

Hunter itched to get back in his pads, but doctors told him he had to wait. Still, six months after his diagnosis, he was cleared to return to the practice field. (Source: WXIX)
By Jeremy Rauch and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT ORAB, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) – A student-athlete played his first football game of the season Friday night, just eight months after receiving a cancer diagnosis.

Hunter McKinzie is a junior defensive tackle at Western Brown High School, one of the top division III teams in Ohio.

In March, doctors diagnosed the teen with stage 4 non-Hodgkins lymphoma.

“It was shocking,” Hunter told WXIX. “I felt like I got punched right in the heart. When you’re young, you don’t expect something like that to happen to you.”

“When we first saw the scans in January, it didn’t look good,” head coach Nick Osborne said. “We were told he needed a miracle.”

Hunter’s fight looked daunting, but he wasn’t fighting alone. Through it all, he kept his head up.

“You wouldn’t even know he was in the hospital battling for his life,” Osborne said. “He was always worried about other people and doing things for his team. It’s special, man. He’s a special kid.”

Hunter itched to get back in his pads, but doctors told him he had to wait. Still, six months after his diagnosis, he was cleared to return to the practice field.

He put his helmet on for the first time in his junior season just two weeks ago.

“This is all I wanted to do since I was diagnosed is just play on the field with them,” Hunter said of his teammates. “I couldn’t think of anything else but playing with them and supporting them.”

Now he’s more than a key cog in the middle of Western Brown’s run defense. He’s a source of inspiration, empowerment and positivity.

“It motivates me to push myself and everybody else,” he said of his battle. “Because not everything is promised for you.”

Hunter’s perseverance has had a lasting impact on his coach as well.

“It’s an amazing story,” Osborne said. “It’s something I’ll live with forever because even when times get hard, I’ll think back and know Hunter’s been through this ... and more than this.”

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remained on the scene more than six hours after the fire was first reported.
One dead, one injured after downtown Gatlinburg fire; crews battling hotspots
Vol fan Nick Barnes left multiple welding's and inscriptions around LSU's stadium in 2014 when...
‘Go Vols’ welded into LSU’s Tiger Stadium scoreboard
Police lights
2 dead after ATV crash in Campbell County, THP says
Johnny Rockets Director of Operations had her cooks make burgers and fries for the firefighters...
Burgers, fries delivered to crews fighting Gatlinburg fire
Jaylen McCollough
University of Tennessee defensive back, team captain arrested

Latest News

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) carries against LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (40)...
ESPN College GameDay, SEC Nation to come to Rocky Top for Alabama game
The national average price of gas is on the rise again, climbing for the third consecutive week.
Gas prices on the rise again overall, but could soon cool off in the West
Travelers are urged to avoid the area at this time.
One dead, one injured in downtown Gatlinburg fire
Jaylen McCollough is in his fourth season as a starting safety for the Vols.
University of Tennessee defensive back, team captain arrested
Deputy Matthew Kirrman, 28 previously served at the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
Union County deputy found dead after crash in patrol vehicle