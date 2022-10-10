Tennessee deadline Tuesday to register to vote in November

Here’s what you need to know about registering to vote in Tennessee.
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennesseans are running out of time to register to vote in the Nov. 8 primary election.

By Tuesday’s deadline, U.S. citizens with a driver’s license or a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security can register at GoVoteTN.com. They can also download an application and submit or postmark it to the county election commission office by Tuesday.

Early voting runs Oct. 19 through Nov. 3, Monday through Saturday.

Tennessee’s deadline to request an absentee ballot is Nov. 1. Those ballots must be returned by mail in time for the county election commission to receive it no later than the close of polls on Election Day.

