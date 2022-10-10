Tennessee fans to ‘Orange Out’ Neyland Stadium for Alabama game

All eyes will be on Knoxville Saturday!
Orange Out
Orange Out(Tennessee Athletics)
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Attention, Tennessee fans! Orange is the color to wear on Saturday during the Alabama game, according to Tennessee Athletics Director Danny White.

White responded to fan comments before officially confirming that the game on Oct. 15 would be an “Orange Out,” meaning fans are asked to wear all orange inside Neyland Stadium during the game.

The CheckerNeyland Twitter account shared, “It’s exactly like CheckerNeyland except you don’t have to go on the website because EVERY SECTION IS ORANGE. Participation is mandatory #OrangeOut.”

In addition, White announced there would be another watch party in Vol Village for those who couldn’t grab a ticket before they were sold out weeks ago.

The game is highly anticipated as Tennessee defeated LSU on Saturday, 40-13, which moved them up two spots to No. 6 on the AP Top 20 College Football Poll. Alabama fell from No. 1 to No. 3 after inching ahead of Texas A&M Saturday, winning 24-20.

All eyes will be on Knoxville Saturday as ESPN College GameDay and SEC Nation is making a stop for the top-10 matchup.

The game will air on WVLT News on Oct. 15 with a kick-off at 3:30 p.m.

