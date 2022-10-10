Union County deputy found dead after crash in patrol vehicle

UNION COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a deputy that was killed in a crash early Sunday morning.

Deputy Matthew Kirrman, 28, was found dead after midnight on Oct. 9 when his patrol vehicle was found wrecked in the area of Ailor Gap Road at Possum Valley Road, according to officials.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Tennesse Highway Patrol responded to the scene and are investigating the crash.

Officials said that Kirrman previously served at the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

A spokesperson for the UCSO said the office suffered a tragic loss.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Kirrman family, he will be greatly missed.

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office also released a statement following the incident:

Today, and in the days to come, we mourn with the Kirrman Family and the men and women of the Union County Sheriff’s Office as they navigate the painful path of saying goodbye to one of their own.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office has suffered a tragic loss of Deputy Matthew Kirrman, age 28. Deputy Kirrman was found... Posted by Union County Sheriff's Office - Tennessee on Monday, October 10, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.