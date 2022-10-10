Union County deputy found dead after crash in patrol vehicle

Deputy Matthew Kirrman, 28 previously served at the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputy Matthew Kirrman, 28 previously served at the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a deputy that was killed in a crash early Sunday morning.

Deputy Matthew Kirrman, 28, was found dead after midnight on Oct. 9 when his patrol vehicle was found wrecked in the area of Ailor Gap Road at Possum Valley Road, according to officials.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Tennesse Highway Patrol responded to the scene and are investigating the crash.

Officials said that Kirrman previously served at the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

A spokesperson for the UCSO said the office suffered a tragic loss.

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office also released a statement following the incident:

The Union County Sheriff’s Office has suffered a tragic loss of Deputy Matthew Kirrman, age 28. Deputy Kirrman was found...

Posted by Union County Sheriff's Office - Tennessee on Monday, October 10, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remained on the scene more than six hours after the fire was first reported.
One dead, one injured after downtown Gatlinburg fire; crews battling hotspots
Vol fan Nick Barnes left multiple welding's and inscriptions around LSU's stadium in 2014 when...
‘Go Vols’ welded into LSU’s Tiger Stadium scoreboard
Police lights
2 dead after ATV crash in Campbell County, THP says
Johnny Rockets Director of Operations had her cooks make burgers and fries for the firefighters...
Burgers, fries delivered to crews fighting Gatlinburg fire
Jaylen McCollough
University of Tennessee defensive back, team captain arrested

Latest News

Orange Out
Tennessee fans to ‘Orange Out’ Neyland Stadium for Alabama game
Crews remained on the scene more than six hours after the fire was first reported.
One dead, one injured after downtown Gatlinburg fire; crews battling hotspots
Linden Avenue
Man identified after shooting in East Knoxville; investigation ongoing
Beautiful Monday ahead
Nice start to the week with two cold fronts in your First Alert 8-Day Planner