Union County deputy found dead after crash in patrol vehicle
Deputy Matthew Kirrman, 28 previously served at the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
UNION COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a deputy that was killed in a crash early Sunday morning.
Deputy Matthew Kirrman, 28, was found dead after midnight on Oct. 9 when his patrol vehicle was found wrecked in the area of Ailor Gap Road at Possum Valley Road, according to officials.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Tennesse Highway Patrol responded to the scene and are investigating the crash.
Officials said that Kirrman previously served at the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
A spokesperson for the UCSO said the office suffered a tragic loss.
The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office also released a statement following the incident:
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.