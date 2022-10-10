Unsolved cases need your help

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many cases have been solved thanks to tipsters, but there are still more are still out there that need answers.

For the month of September, Stacey Payne with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said there are still several active cases that they haven’t forgotten about buried on their Facebook page. Payne urged the public not to forget about them either.

”With the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers, we’re continually posting and asking people to give us information and identify a suspect and tell us where a suspect may be or where a missing person is located. Unfortunately, when we put those on social media, they scroll down further and further. That doesn’t mean that we’re not looking for that information still,” said Payne.

Payne also said there are more cases out there that aren’t even seen.

“Unfortunately, we’re not able to report on absolutely every single crime that has taken place or every wanted person that’s hiding out or missing person, so if you have information on a crime even if we haven’t highlighted it, again submit a tip. Let us know. You will remain 100 percent anonymous,” shared Payne.

ETVCS officials askled anyone with information to give them a call at 865-215-7165 or submit a tip here.

