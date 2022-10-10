Woman overdoses with child in backseat, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman was arrested on Saturday after police found her unconscious in her car, according to a police report. Officers responded to Maynardville Pike at around 4:46 p.m. to reports of an overdose when they found Zylie Lynn Rhoades, 35.

Police started yelling at Rhoades, but she only opened her eyes before closing them immediately. The report stated Rhoades started to snore and “appeared to be overdosing.”

One officer shook Rhoades, and she opened her eyes but closed them again. An officer then administered Narcan, and Rhoades immediately woke up.

A witness told police that she had found Rhoades allegedly passed out behind the wheel with her three-year-old child in the backseat. The witness was able to talk the child into rolling down the window when she unlocked the door and grabbed the child.

The doors were locked, and the car was running, the witness told police. The witness said that the car was still in drive when she pulled the child from the car.

Police put the car in park while Rhoades woke up. When an ambulance arrived, Rhoades refused medical treatment, according to the report. Rhoades told police that she took Oxycontin because her head hurt while she was driving. She noticed a thrift store and wanted to go inside, the report stated. Rhoades told police she pulled into the parking lot, but that is all she remembers.

Officers arrested Rhoade while Rural Metro Fire crews drew her blood. The report stated the child was taken into custody of the Department of Children’s Services.

Rhoades was charged with child abuse/neglect/endangerment and driving under the influence.

