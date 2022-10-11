Big weekend on Rocky Tops means big stakes for community

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the Vols await the much-anticipated game against Alabama, the city stands to gain more than just another win.

”One of the big things you can get out of these things is free advertising for your city, where are some of the most desirable places to live in the country are college towns,” said Economics Professor at the College of the Holy Cross, Victor Matheson.

Matheson said the numbers may not show just what you would expect the impact to be, but he says the college town feel brings people coming back.

“From Columbus to Madison to Boulder Colorado, places like this that people want to come to, not just because of football, but come for the football and stay for everything else,” said Matheson.

While numbers for the season impact aren’t in for the City of Knoxville, the signs are already on the wall that the weekend Alabama comes to town will be a big one.

”It’s going to be, it’s going to be a hopping weekend,” said Visit Knoxville President, Kim Bumpas.

Bumpas said there are more than 2,000 hotel rooms in downtown Knoxville, almost all of them booked.

Hotels in the city are requiring four-night stays and are charging nearly $600 a night.

”I’ve been around a long time, that’s good and bad I guess, but I’ve seen Knoxville go through all the different ups and downs of tourism, all the ups and downs of a football season,” said Bumpas. “And I’m telling you, I think, I even said this for the Florida game, it feels like the days of old.”

