Cold front arrives into Thursday, cooler to end the week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fall color is in full swing across the higher elevations and the perfect time to view those will be this week and into the start of next week. Unfortunately, the next few days are looking to be rainy as we await the arrival of the cold front and the wind could bring down some of those leaves heading into the weekend as it will be a little breezy. Cooler weather does look likely as we head into the second half of your First Alert 8-Day Planner.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Another quiet evening is ahead with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies as we will begin to see clouds increasing as moisture begins to increase with winds shifting back out of the south. This will set us up with a warmer night as lows will only be back into the lower and middle 50s to start your Wednesday morning. Clouds will be increasing, but rain chances remain low for the morning commute.

A mix of sun and clouds will allow us to warm quickly into the upper 70s to near 80 for Wednesday afternoon and our rain chances will be increasing as well. Scattered showers and even a few downpours will be possible for Wednesday afternoon with more widespread showers and storms arriving during the overnight with the arrival of a cold front. Rain will continue off and on through Thursday morning until the front passes for the afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

We begin to clear things out heading into Friday with sunshine returning as well as cooler temperatures with highs in the upper 60s. Saturday for the game looks to be fine other than a few clouds entering the picture later on in the day, but temperatures are a little warmer with highs back into the lower 70s. Rain chances will increase once again for Sunday with the next front and that will bring in much cooler weather for next week.

We'll see a cold front bringing showers and storms starting Wednesday (WVLT)

