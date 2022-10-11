Crime Stoppers looking for missing 14-year-old

Jacob Cisson, 14
Jacob Cisson, 14(ETVCS)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are on the lookout for a missing teen, according to the group’s website.

Jacob Cisson, 14, was last seen by his grandmother on Oct. 7 when he left for Fulton High School, according to the website. “His grandmother is not familiar with his friends, but believes he may be dating a 17-year old girl; she does not know her name,” the website reads.

Those with information are asked to reach out to 865-215-7165 or online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org.

