Few more clouds today ahead of our next rain maker arriving Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We will see a few more clouds today as our next cold front arrives later Wednesday into Thursday bringing us rain and a few rumbles of thunder.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s another chilly and frosty start for some of us. Areas along the Plateau and in southeastern Kentucky are starting out in the mid to upper 30s which is where there is a risk for frost this morning. The rest us of us are starting out in the lower 40s this morning.

We are starting out with that sunshine but more clouds move in throughout the afternoon. Highs are near 76 degrees this afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

Clouds will continue to increase in coverage heading into Wednesday and that could lead to a few showers by the afternoon and evening. Highs are near 78 degrees Wednesday afternoon. We increase our coverage overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. A few rumbles of thunder are possible as well. Our region could get anywhere from a quarter of an inch to up to an inch of rain.

Future rainfall Wednesday to Thursday (WVLT)

Sunshine returns Friday with highs dropping to near 68 degrees. That sunshine continues into Saturday for the big UT game! Highs will be near 74 degrees. A few clouds and spotty showers return late Saturday into Sunday.

Later in your First Alert 8-day planner, we are tracking another cold front Sunday into Monday bringing rain and a big cool down next week.

Tuesday's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

