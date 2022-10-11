First Lady Jill Biden to promote COVID-19 vaccines in Nashville

First Lady Jill Biden
First Lady Jill Biden(MGN)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - First Lady Jill Biden will be visiting Nashville this week to encourage the community to get their updated COVID-19 vaccine.

The White House announced the First Lady is scheduled to arrive at the Nashville International Airport at 10:30 a.m. this Wednesday. Upon arrival, she will visit a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic at St. James Missionary Baptist Church.

The First Lady is also expected to attend and deliver remarks at a Democratic National Committee event in Nashville. She will leave for Milwaukee, Wisconsin immediately following her speech.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remained on the scene more than six hours after the fire was first reported.
One dead, one injured after downtown Gatlinburg fire
Jaylen McCollough
University of Tennessee defensive back, team captain arrested
Zylie Lynn Rhoades, 35
Woman overdoses with child in backseat, report says
Johnny Rockets Director of Operations had her cooks make burgers and fries for the firefighters...
Burgers, fries delivered to crews fighting Gatlinburg fire
Dollywood reminds riders: no phones on rides after iPhones dial 911 on roller coasters

Latest News

University of Tennessee
Big weekend on Rocky Tops means big stakes for community
Rural Metro Fire crews rescued an animal from an aggressive house fire in Knoxville on Tuesday.
Dog saved from house fire in Knoxville
Showers and even a few storms possible Wednesday
Cold front arrives into Thursday, cooler to end the week
McKay's employees hosted a rally to garner support for unionization.
McKay’s workers aim to unionize, host community event to gather support
Varsity Spirit
Three additional victims come forward in Varsity Spirit abuse scandal