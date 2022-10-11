First Lady Jill Biden to promote COVID-19 vaccines in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - First Lady Jill Biden will be visiting Nashville this week to encourage the community to get their updated COVID-19 vaccine.

The White House announced the First Lady is scheduled to arrive at the Nashville International Airport at 10:30 a.m. this Wednesday. Upon arrival, she will visit a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic at St. James Missionary Baptist Church.

The First Lady is also expected to attend and deliver remarks at a Democratic National Committee event in Nashville. She will leave for Milwaukee, Wisconsin immediately following her speech.

