Gov. Bill Lee launches $100M Violent Crime Intervention Fund

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee launches fund to strengthen public safety.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee launches fund to strengthen public safety.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee launched the $100 million Violent Crime Intervention Fund this morning on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Gov. Lee has invited local law enforcement agencies to apply for grants that will be used to strengthen public safety in communities across Tennessee.

“As Americans face rising crime nationwide, Tennessee is equipping law enforcement with the tools needed to keep every community safe,” said Lee. “Unprecedented times call for unprecedented support. Every Tennessean deserves to feel safe in their community, and our local law enforcement agencies deserve access to the resources needed to deliver that quality of life.”

Local law enforcement agencies can apply for grant funding through January 2023.

Eligible uses of funding include evidence-based crime intervention models, hiring and training of specialized violent crime units, purchase and application of technology and equipment and law enforcement-led partnerships with community organizations to disrupt and prevent violent crime.

In addition to the Violent Crime Intervention Fund, Lee has made the following Proven Crime Prevention investments to strengthen public safety and directly support law enforcement across Tennessee:

  • 100 additional Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers funded by the state
  • $30 million to support recruitment and retention bonuses for newly hired police officers
  • $24 million in state funding to support local law enforcement access to basic training and onboarding costs
  • Increased the frequency of training for new recruits and transfers from out-of-state to get law enforcement officers on the job faster
  • Creation of a statewide network of Correctional Officer training programs in partnership with TCATs and Community Colleges
  • Over $4 million in professional development programs for local correctional officers
  • Over $25 million in Evidence-Based Programming grants for local jails to start and operate proven crime and recidivism reduction programs for inmates

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remained on the scene more than six hours after the fire was first reported.
One dead, one injured after downtown Gatlinburg fire
Jaylen McCollough
University of Tennessee defensive back, team captain arrested
Zylie Lynn Rhoades, 35
Woman overdoses with child in backseat, report says
Johnny Rockets Director of Operations had her cooks make burgers and fries for the firefighters...
Burgers, fries delivered to crews fighting Gatlinburg fire
Dollywood reminds riders: no phones on rides after iPhones dial 911 on roller coasters

Latest News

Rural Metro Fire crews rescued an animal from an aggressive house fire in Knoxville on Tuesday.
One animal saved from house fire in Knoxville
Knoxville Fire Department responded to a business that had two fires in one day.
Two fires in one day: Knoxville fire crews respond to damaged building
McKay’s Knoxville
McKay’s workers aim to unionize, host community event to gather support
Showers and even a few storms possible Wednesday
Cold front arrives into Thursday, cooler to end the week
Jacob Cisson, 14
Crime Stoppers find missing 14-year-old