Knoxville police find gunshot victim dead in East Knoxville

Knoxville Police Department officers found a gunshot victim dead in East Knoxville Monday night, according to a release.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers found a gunshot victim dead in East Knoxville Monday night, according to a release from KPD Public Information Officer Scott Erland.

Officers reportedly responded to the 3500 block of Holston Hills Road around 8:30 p.m. after a 911 caller said they had seen a man lying in the road. Officers then arrived to find the man, who had been shot at least once, Erland said.

“He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was identified as a 27-year-old man,” Erland said. At this time there is no suspect information, and KPD is asking anyone with information to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org.

