Man accused of illegally entering homes has extensive criminal history

Junior Williams is a suspect, after his clothes were found near multiple homes that reported a man walking into their home.
By Sam Luther
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, at least two home owners reported a man walking into their home uninvited and then quickly leaving after being spotted.

A incident report claims a man, who investigators now believe to be Junior Williams, walked into their home and was bit by their dog. Just minutes later, the report claims the man walked into another home that belongs to Robert Noonan.

“He didn’t look at my like he was angry at me; he looked surprised, I looked surprised and then he walked off,” said Noonan.

Noonan described the encounter as odd and said he didn’t feel threatened. The man allegedly walked into Noonan’s home, asked “is James here?” then left. Noonan went on to describe the man as unkempt and carrying his boots in his hand while walking through his front door with only socks on his feet.

“I think you should keep your door locked now because you never know who’s going to walk in,” said Noonan.

Investigators said they received a call from a man in the area who claimed to have spotted a pile of clothes on his back porch, along with a wallet and ID that belonged to Williams.

According to a criminal background check, Williams has a long list of criminal charges which include multiple felonies. In 2017, he was convicted of aggravated criminal trespassing after forcing his way into a woman’s apartment and hitting her in the face.

Neighbors like Karen Stone are growing concerned about their safety.

“The safety of our kids worrying how that’s going to effect them. Worrying about if we let them play outside in the front or back yard,” said Stone.

If you see Williams or know where he might be you’re asked to contact KCSO.

