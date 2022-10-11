McKay’s workers aim to unionize, host community event to gather support

Employees at used book store McKay’s Knoxville are working to unionize, and they are hosting a community event to gather support.
McKay’s Knoxville
McKay’s Knoxville(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Employees at used book store McKay’s Knoxville are working to unionize, and they are hosting a community event to gather support.

McKay’s employees are currently being represented by the Communications Workers of America (CWA), and a representative with CWA told WVLT News that the employees are unhappy with their current work arrangement and wish to organize and negotiate a fair contract with their employer.

“For decades, the workers have served readers and hobbyists in the community by providing excellent service to customers and ensuring McKay’s reputation as a beloved institution to access a wide variety of affordable second-hand books and other forms of entertainment,” CWA said. “Unfortunately, this has come at a cost for the workers who are overworked, underpaid and mistreated.”

CWA also said that the majority of McKay’s employees support unionization but were denied voluntary recognition by the company. Now, they have filed for a union election with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), making the Knoxville store the first to seek formal recognition for their union. Next, the workers will vote on unionization.

“A strong majority of the group of roughly sixty eligible workers signed union authorization cards and have pledged to vote yes in the NLRB election,” CWA said.

Tuesday at 6 p.m., the employees plan to host an event at the American Car Center, which is next door to McKay’s, to garner support. The workers represented by CWA cited the recent rise in Knoxville business unionizations as inspiration, including Starbucks and Three Rivers Market.

“We strongly believe we can find common ground, as Three Rivers Market did last summer, and we believe this will solidify McKay’s image as a caring and progressive space and employer,” reads McKay’s Knoxville workers’ vision statement. That statement also outlined specific concerns that employees have, including wages, scheduling and conflict-resolution.

Voting is currently underway, according to CWA, and ballots will be counted on Nov. 8.

WVLT News has reached out to McKay’s for a statement on the effort and will update this story when we hear back.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remained on the scene more than six hours after the fire was first reported.
One dead, one injured after downtown Gatlinburg fire
Jaylen McCollough
University of Tennessee defensive back, team captain arrested
Zylie Lynn Rhoades, 35
Woman overdoses with child in backseat, report says
Johnny Rockets Director of Operations had her cooks make burgers and fries for the firefighters...
Burgers, fries delivered to crews fighting Gatlinburg fire
Dollywood reminds riders: no phones on rides after iPhones dial 911 on roller coasters

Latest News

Showers and even a few storms possible Wednesday
Cold front arrives into Thursday, cooler to end the week
Jacob Cisson, 14
Crime Stoppers find missing 14-year-old
Few more clouds Tuesday
Few more clouds today ahead of our next rain maker arriving Wednesday
Rodney Wayne Presley
Monroe County sheriff looking for missing inmate