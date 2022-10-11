Monroe County sheriff looking for missing inmate

Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones is asking the public for information on a missing inmate, Rodney Wayne Presley.
Rodney Wayne Presley
Rodney Wayne Presley(MCSO)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones is asking the public for information on a missing inmate, Rodney Wayne Presley, who was being held for misdemeanor charges at the Monroe County Detention Facility.

Presley reportedly left his litter crew around 2 p.m. Monday.

“When inmate Presley appeared unaccounted for while picking up trash on the side of the roadway in Sweetwater, the Department of Solid Waste worker assigned to watch over the inmates notified the Detention Facility. The staff responded immediately, conducting a thorough search of the area, with no success locating inmate Presley. Deputies continued the search through the night and into Tuesday in attempt to locate him,” officials with the office said.

Presley only had two weeks left to serve and is now been charged with escape, officials said.

Those with information are asked to call 423-442-3911 or Monroe County 911 Dispatch immediately.

