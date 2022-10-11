Nurse robbed at gunpoint in parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are looking for a couple who allegedly robbed a nurse at gunpoint Monday.

Officials said in a tweet that the couple approached the nurse in the parking lot of Southern Hills Medical Center at 4:10 p.m. The man allegedly pointed a rifle at the victim and demanded her purse. Police said the female suspect was driving.

Metro Police obtained surveillance footage of the couple trying to use the stolen debit card a short time later.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts or identities of the couple is asked to call 615-742-7463.

This couple brazenly robbed a nurse in a parking lot of Southern Hills Med Ctr Mon @ 4:10 p.m. He pointed a rifle at her & demanded her purse. The female suspect was driving. They were photographed trying to use her debit card a short time later. Know who they are? 📞615-742-7463 pic.twitter.com/sW6B3Wdjyf — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 11, 2022

