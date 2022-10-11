Nurse robbed at gunpoint in parking lot


The couple robbed a nurse at gunpoint
The couple robbed a nurse at gunpoint(MNPD)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are looking for a couple who allegedly robbed a nurse at gunpoint Monday.

Officials said in a tweet that the couple approached the nurse in the parking lot of Southern Hills Medical Center at 4:10 p.m. The man allegedly pointed a rifle at the victim and demanded her purse. Police said the female suspect was driving.

Metro Police obtained surveillance footage of the couple trying to use the stolen debit card a short time later.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts or identities of the couple is asked to call 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remained on the scene more than six hours after the fire was first reported.
One dead, one injured after downtown Gatlinburg fire
Jaylen McCollough
University of Tennessee defensive back, team captain arrested
Zylie Lynn Rhoades, 35
Woman overdoses with child in backseat, report says
Johnny Rockets Director of Operations had her cooks make burgers and fries for the firefighters...
Burgers, fries delivered to crews fighting Gatlinburg fire
Dollywood reminds riders: no phones on rides after iPhones dial 911 on roller coasters

Latest News

University of Tennessee
Big weekend on Rocky Tops means big stakes for community
Rural Metro Fire crews rescued an animal from an aggressive house fire in Knoxville on Tuesday.
Dog saved from house fire in Knoxville
Showers and even a few storms possible Wednesday
Cold front arrives into Thursday, cooler to end the week
McKay's employees hosted a rally to garner support for unionization.
McKay’s workers aim to unionize, host community event to gather support
Varsity Spirit
Three additional victims come forward in Varsity Spirit abuse scandal