Oak Ridge burn ban in effect until further notice
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge Fire Chief Travis Solomon issued a burn ban Tuesday, according to a release from the city.
The ban comes as fire officials grow concerned about strong winds and dry conditions in the area, meaning no burn permits will be issued until further notice.
Those with questions are asked to call (865) 425-3520.
