One animal saved from house fire in Knoxville

Rural Metro Fire crews responded to an aggressive house fire in Knox County.
Rural Metro Fire crews rescued an animal from an aggressive house fire in Knoxville on Tuesday.
Rural Metro Fire crews rescued an animal from an aggressive house fire in Knoxville on Tuesday.(Rural Metro Fire)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire crews rescued an animal from an aggressive house fire in Knoxville on Tuesday, according to spokesperson Jeff Bagwell.

Bagwell said the fire was reported at around 3:30 p.m. at the 8200 block of Mecklenburg Circle in Knoxville. When crews arrived, the front right corner of the house was up in flames, and the resident was safely outside.

“An aggressive attack kept the fire in check,” Bagwell said.

No injuries were reported, and an animal was rescued from the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to Bagwell.

Crews remained on the scene more than six hours after the fire was first reported.
Knoxville Fire Department responded to a business that had two fires in one day.
