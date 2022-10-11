One animal saved from house fire in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire crews rescued an animal from an aggressive house fire in Knoxville on Tuesday, according to spokesperson Jeff Bagwell.

Bagwell said the fire was reported at around 3:30 p.m. at the 8200 block of Mecklenburg Circle in Knoxville. When crews arrived, the front right corner of the house was up in flames, and the resident was safely outside.

“An aggressive attack kept the fire in check,” Bagwell said.

No injuries were reported, and an animal was rescued from the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to Bagwell.

Rural Metro Fire is on the scene of a working house fire in the 8200 block of Mecklenburg Court in west Knox County with all occupants safe outside. pic.twitter.com/1WAwuq2Gzi — Rural Metro Fire TN (@ruralmetrofire) October 11, 2022

